Hawaii DOH orders Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill, empty underground fuel storage tanks

  • Updated
  • 0
Water Sample - Pearl Harbor Elementary

Water samples being collected at Pearl Harbor Elementary. 

 Hawaii Department of Health

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health has issued an order to the Navy to suspend its operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, take measures to treat contaminated drinking water at the Red Hill shaft, and safely remove fuel from the 20 underground storage tanks at Red Hill.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced the order along with state health officials at a press conference at the Capitol Monday evening.

“I appreciate the Navy’s announcement that it has temporarily suspended its fuel operations at Red Hill. Hawaii’s wellbeing and the safety of our residents, including military families, must come first. We cannot have national security without ensuring public health and safety. There are still really important questions that need to be answered and the Order being issued by the Department of Health will help all parties get there. We are actively engaged in getting to the bottom of the issue as quickly as possible and as safely as possible,” Ige said.

Per the order, the DOH is requesting the Navy take the following actions:

• Immediately suspend operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Tanks, including fuel transfers. The Navy must continue to maintain environmental and monitoring controls.

• Take immediate steps to install drinking water treatment system(s) at Red Hill Shaft to ensure distribution of drinking water conforms to the standards prescribed by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act and applicable federal and state regulations. This action should also minimize movement of the contaminant plume(s).

• Submit a workplan and implementation schedule within 30 days, prepared by a qualified independent third party approved by DOH, to assess the operations and system integrity to safely defuel the Bulk Fuel Storage Tanks. Upon DOH’s approval of the assessment, workplan and implementation schedule, the Navy must make necessary corrective actions to address any deficiencies as expeditiously as possible.

• Within 30 days of completion of required corrective actions, remove fuel from the Bulk Fuel Storage Tanks at the Red Hill facility.

• Within 30 days of receipt of this EO submit a workplan and implementation schedule, prepared by a qualified independent third party approved by DOH, to assess operations and system integrity of the Red Hill facility to determine design and operational deficiencies that may impact the environment and develop recommendations for corrective action. Upon the Department’s approval, the Navy must perform work and implement corrective actions as expeditiously as possible.

“The Department of Health is taking action to fulfill our mission of protecting human health and the environment,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “The Navy’s contamination of drinking water has impacted all O‘ahu residents—military and civilian—and we must take appropriate steps to safeguard the drinking water we all share as a community.”

The state is in the process of serving the Navy with the order and the Navy can request a hearing on the order within 24 hours of service, officials wrote in a press release.

Tap here to read the full emergency order.

The DOH said while it appreciates the Navy’s voluntary suspension of operations at Red Hill, their order “ensures the suspension remains in place until independent evaluators can ensure that appropriate actions are taken to protect drinking water.”

In a press release issued Monday evening, DOH officials wrote, in part, “Until there is adequate evidence to show that water is safe to drink, DOH recommends all Navy water system users should avoid using the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. Navy water system users who detect a fuel-like odor from their water should also avoid using the water for bathing, dishwashing or laundry.”

The DOH said their recommendation applies to users on the JBPHH water system, the Aliamanu Military Reservation, Red Hill and Nimitz Elementary Schools, and military housing.

Hawaii House members also issued a statement on Monday calin gon the Navy to decommission the Red Hill facility.

Speaker Scott K. Saiki and 45 members of the Hawaii House of Representatives sent a letter to Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, and Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, today requesting that the U.S. Navy do the following:

• Prepare a plan to decommission the current Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and store its fuel in an alternate location.

• Provide a detailed plan for development of a water treatment facility to address current and/or future potential contamination mitigation as a result of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

• Provide an estimate of the facility's date of completion and its cost.

