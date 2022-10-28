 Skip to main content
Hawaii DOH launches new campaign to stamp out teen vaping

Millions of middle and high school students across the United States continue to vape. Many right here in Hawaii are taking part in the unhealthy habit. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says that one in three teens in the state are vaping and they're working to lower this stat through a new campaign.

The new Escape the Vape Hawaii campaign is called “Nicotine Brain Explained.” It aims to educate teens on the long-term mental health impacts of nicotine use.

