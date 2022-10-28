Hawaii DOH launches new campaign to stamp out teen vaping

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2018, file photo, a woman takes a puff from a cannabis vape pen in Los Angeles. California public health officials are urging people to stop vaping and using e-cigarettes as a fourth death related to vaping was reported in the state. More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March 2019, many of them teenagers and young adults. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Millions of middle and high school students across the United States continue to vape. Many right here in Hawaii are taking part in the unhealthy habit. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says that one in three teens in the state are vaping and they're working to lower this stat through a new campaign.
The new Escape the Vape Hawaii campaign is called “Nicotine Brain Explained.” It aims to educate teens on the long-term mental health impacts of nicotine use.
Many teens turn to vaping as a stress reliever, but in reality it can do the exact opposite. The DOH says nicotine can negatively affect teen's brain development -- especially for teens who are already experiencing mental health issues, vaping can worsen it. It does this by throwing off the natural balance of neurotransmitters in the brain like dopamine and serotonin-leading teens to feel moody.
Consistent vaping can lead to long-term mood disorders. Lola Irvin, the administrator for the DOH, says there are signs parents need to look out for.
"If they see that their youth are withdrawing and showing more signs of moodiness, if they see they're having sleep problems, because it can disrupt their sleep, if they see their youth are hiding away, it may mean that they're taking those hits of nicotine," Irvin said.
The Hawaii Tobacco Quitline continues to offer "My Life, My Quit" to help teens stop vaping. Teens and parents can go online to sign up for the free program. Teens can also sign up by texting "Start My Quit" to 36072.