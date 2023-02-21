Hawaii DOH launches campaign exposing tobacco industry marketing tactics in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The US Food and Drug Administration proposed a new rule on April 28 to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) and the Hawaii Public Health Institute have launched the second phase of a public service announcement campaign, Stronger Together, to bring awareness to the strategies used by tobacco companies that target Hawaii’s communities.
The Stronger Together campaign identifies populations targeted by the tobacco industry that has led to an increase use of tobacco in these communities. The campaign will run through April and includes advertisements on TV, radio, digital, social media, and print.
Marketing tactics that are commonly used are include pricing strategies, glamorizing menthol flavors, event sponsorships, and community outreach.
The tobacco industry spends an estimated $26 million on marketing in Hawaii alone and targets specific populations such as racial and ethnic minorities, those identifying as LGBTQ, lower income families, and those with mental health or substance abuse conditions, according to the PSA.
“Hawaii has made great strides in reducing cigarette smoking overall, however the continual introduction of new products and tailored marketing strategies used by the tobacco industry have pressured certain groups to use more tobacco than others. This campaign highlights the importance of health equity in the fight to end the tobacco epidemic in our state,” said Lola Irvin, a DOH and Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion administrator.
The Hawaii Tobacco Quitline offers free coaching and resources to support those who want to kick their tobacco usage. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or enroll at hawaiiquitline.org.
The “My Life, My Quit” program is free and has well trained coaches to help the youth quit smoking or vaping as well.
Teens can sign up by texting “Start my Quit” to 36072 or by calling 855-891-9989.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.