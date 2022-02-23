Hawaii DOE lays out guidelines for in-person graduation ceremonies for class of '22

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Education released its COVID-19 guidelines for schools to be able to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022.
Some highlights of the new guidance include making student participation voluntary, requiring masks to be worn at all times, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 48 hours prior to the ceremony and more.
Graduations are such a special milestone for our students and families, especially in Hawaii, and I know it has been difficult having modified ceremonies for the past two years,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.
Graduation and transition ceremonies are still being planned, HiDOE officials said. Exact dates and other details can be expected in April. This guidance could be altered pending developments that would compromise the health and safety of students and staff, HiDOE said.
“This guidance aims to provide flexibility for schools in safely bringing together graduates and families for this momentous occasion as we continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions,” Hayashi said.
“We look forward to providing our graduates with the ceremonies that they so deeply deserve while still maintaining the health and safety of our students and staff as a top priority.”