 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii DOE lays out guidelines for in-person graduation ceremonies for class of '22

  • Updated
  • 0
More jobs and competition for college graduates

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Education released its COVID-19 guidelines for schools to be able to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2022.

Some highlights of the new guidance include making student participation voluntary, requiring masks to be worn at all times, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 48 hours prior to the ceremony and more.

Graduations are such a special milestone for our students and families, especially in Hawaii, and I know it has been difficult having modified ceremonies for the past two years,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

Tap here to read the full list of commencement ceremony guidelines.

Graduation and transition ceremonies are still being planned, HiDOE officials said. Exact dates and other details can be expected in April. This guidance could be altered pending developments that would compromise the health and safety of students and staff, HiDOE said.

“This guidance aims to provide flexibility for schools in safely bringing together graduates and families for this momentous occasion as we continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions,” Hayashi said.

“We look forward to providing our graduates with the ceremonies that they so deeply deserve while still maintaining the health and safety of our students and staff as a top priority.”

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK