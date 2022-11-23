Hawaii doctors warn of 'tripledemic' of respiratory viruses this holiday season

..WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR THE WESTERN ISLANDS SPREADING
EASTWARD ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE ISLANDS THANKSGIVING...
.A cold front approaching the state from the northwest, will
generate strong and gusty northeast winds across the islands.
Winds will increase over the western end of the island chain
tonight, before expanding eastward across the rest of the islands
early Thanksgiving Day. The potential for very strong wind gusts
continues across typical locations, like mountain ridges and
leeward zones prone to local accelerations and downsloping. In
addition, exposed north through east facing slopes and beaches may
have brief periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately
following the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers in high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 13 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
RSV can be a serious and even deadly disease for seniors and people with underlying health conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses this winter. Doctors are asking people to do all they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) as they gather for the holidays.
Fifteen-month-old Avayah Brown is dancing her way into the holiday season now, but in October, she was very sick.
"My daughter had RSV and pneumonia. I was a wreck," Avayah's mother, Ana Luis, recalled.
Avayah spent a week in Kapiolani Medical Center's intensive care unit, struggling to breathe. At one point, her mother wasn't sure if Avayah would even pull through.
"I was very nervous. I didn't know what the future would hold with her being sickly," Luis said.
Pediatric ICUs are packed across the state as respiratory viruses surge. Dr. Leo Pascua is a pediatrician at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center's Waipahu clinic. He has an idea of why the surge is happening.
"With reducing of mandates and people getting together a lot more now, all of these just collide, all in one population, primarily the pediatric population," Pascua said.
Doctors say children are the most vulnerable due to their size.
"They get the same amount of inflammation as anybody else but their airways are smaller. We breathe through airways the size of garden hoses. Little kids breathe through airways the size of coffee stirrers," Pascua said.
Bed space isn't the only concern.
"When a child goes to the hospital, we have to pick not only the appropriate facility, but we have to have enough nursing staff to take care of that individual. With all this coming at one time, it's overwhelming," Pascua said.
He says a child unvaccinated against all three viruses is at highest risk. Children as young as six months old can now get a COVID shot. There is no RSV vaccine for most children, only for certain populations like medically fragile children, those at high respiratory risk, and extreme prematurity. Specifically, the eligibility is:
Born before 29 weeks gestation
Preterm with chronic lung disease
Significant heart disease
Required at least 28 days of supplemental oxygen and medically fragile
Pulmonary or neuromuscular abnormalities which impairs ability to clear secretions
Profound immunocompromised
As we prepare for Thanksgiving and holiday gatherings, Pascua says to remain vigilant in preventing the rapid spread of winter viruses. He says it is possible for all three viruses to infect one person, but by and large, doctors are referring to one person getting infected with one virus, and needing hospital care, when they speak of this "tripledemic."
Doctors advise anyone with even mild cold symptoms to take precautions like wearing a mask and to get vaccinated. It's human nature to want to gather, and Mother Nature who wants to spread viruses.