Hawaii distiller competes on Discovery's 'Master Distiller'

  • Updated
  • 0
Justin feeling the heat coming off his still.

 Courtesy - Discovery Channel

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- From the shores of Waimanalo to the TV screen. Hawaii's Justin Rivera is showing off his distilling skills, while introducing the world to a part of local culture on season four of Discovery's 'Moonshiner: Master Distiller.'

Born in Waimanalo, Rivera is currently one of the distillers at Ko'olau Distillery in Kailua, but he says he's been a home brewer for about 11-years now. Rivera says it's his second career, going into it after 20 years in the Navy.

Matt, Joe and Justin standing during still pick.

Tags

Weekend Morning Anchor

After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.

An error occurred