Hawaii distiller competes on Discovery's 'Master Distiller'

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- From the shores of Waimanalo to the TV screen. Hawaii's Justin Rivera is showing off his distilling skills, while introducing the world to a part of local culture on season four of Discovery's 'Moonshiner: Master Distiller.'
Born in Waimanalo, Rivera is currently one of the distillers at Ko'olau Distillery in Kailua, but he says he's been a home brewer for about 11-years now. Rivera says it's his second career, going into it after 20 years in the Navy.
"As I left the military, there is a really cool program called SkillBridge that allows you to be an intern somewhere and transition from military life to the new career field. So, I left the intelligence community and turned to the distilling community," said Rivera.
According to Justin, the opportunity to be on 'Master Distiller' came as a total surprise, explaining how one day he received an email. He says at first he wasn't so sure, but then he remembered having watched the show before and so he replied.
Rivera says filming took two and a half weeks, so he had plenty of time to get to know his competitors who quickly turned into friends.
"Go Navy beat Army," said Rivera. "It was me against two Army guys and it was an awesome experience. The brotherhood kind of shone through and it didn't feel like a competition, it was just like a bunch of boys hanging out, making liquor, swapping war stories."
Rivera is competing in a military episode. His two competitors, Joe Jackson of Pittsburg, Penn. and Matt Brown of Springfield, Ohio.
A bit of Hawai'i culture and his family history is how Rivera is hoping to impress the judges.
"Pineapple swipe is historical to the plantation times, which is where my family came to Hawaii to work in the plantation fields. So, it was very natural to take a little bit of ourselves and put it out there and share it with the world," said Rivera.
To find out if Rivera has what it takes to be called Master Distiller, tune in to Discovery on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. Hawai'i Time.
"We do nothing for ourselves, we do it for our ancestors, our children, and our family. So, I hope I did you guys proud, and you cheer me on," said Rivera.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter.