Hawai'i Department of Transportation prepares for sea level rises

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The U-S could see sea levels rise one foot or more by 2050. That's according to a report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In Hawaii, the report says, sea level rises could be anywhere from 6 to 14 inches.
"We are particularly vulnerable here in Hawaii," said Dr. Phil Thompson.
Thompson is an assistant professor in the Department of Oceanography at the University of Hawaii as well as the director of UH'S School of Ocean and Environmental Science and Technology.
One of the reasons he says Hawaii is more vulnerable than other areas is because our infrastructure is built so close to the coastline.
Thompson says with sea level rises, areas like Mapunapuna and parts of Kamehameha Highway that see flooding a handful of times a year could now see flooding up to 4-60 times a year with a sea-level rise of 8-inches.
According to Thompson, the best way to mitigate sea level or adapt along with it is through investment.
"There is a whole slew of options for mitigating sea level rise and adapting along with sea-level rise. There are groups at UH Manoa, scientists working with architects and all interesting collaborations going on to figure out how best to do this but this all takes investment," said Thompson.
Taking a look at our roadways and how they will be impacted by rising sea levels, KITV4 reached out to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
"We have been planning for one meter rise by 2100," said Ed Sniffen. "During that time frame, we know that 20% of our roadways will be inundated by water."
Sniffen is the Deputy Director of Transportation for DOT's Highway Division and says this information comes from a vulnerability study the department did taking a look at roadways that are in jeopardy now, and steps to protect them now and for the next 20 years.
"Based on that, it is going to be about $15-billion for us to recover, either relocate those roads, elevate them, or move them in some way shape, or form," explained Sniffen.
According to Sniffen, the plan is to take things step by step.
One project that is already in the works is moving Honoapiilani Highway on Maui six miles in.
On O'ahu, areas they know are an issue that still needs to be addressed including Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa and Hauula, and Mapunapuna.
"At this time if we wanted we could look at relocating Kamehameha Highway in Kaawa and Hauula," said Sniffen. "We know that is going to be inundated by 2100. But those roads service those communities that live off the side of the road and those communities are a foot lower than the road, so if that road is inundated, the potential for that community to be impacted is really really high."
Sniffen says before they can decide on what to do with those areas of Kamehameha Highway, they need to look at where people are going to be moving if those beachside properties are impacted too.
In the meantime, though Sniffen says, "in 2050 we know that road is going to be impacted significantly by shore wash every day so looking at better options to protect the highway. So rather than just looking at putting up a wall out there, hopefully putting resources into DLNR to reestablish beaches that can help us protect roads better than a wall."
Sniffen says the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was recently passed, will greatly help their efforts.
There are about 50 billion dollars in discretionary federal funds available over the next five years that the state can apply for to aid in these infrastructure projects.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation's Airports and Harbors divisions also conducted vulnerability studies looking into the issue of rising sea levels. Here are statements from those departments:
Airports Division:
A study on this topic was completed in April 2021. The report indicates that by the Year 2100, there will be some impact to the shoulders of the reef runway, but appears that the runway itself, may be operational. DOT-A will start a study to look at potential adaptation alternatives which may include constructing shoreline revetment/sea walls. Elevating runways and taxiways would be infeasible without elevating the rest of the airfield, which would otherwise be lower in elevation and will be subject to flooding and become a wildlife attractant.
Harbors Division…
Commercial harbors cannot retreat from the shoreline, so HDOT is working with stakeholders to plan for increased pier freeboard as new facilities such as the Kapalama Container Terminal in Honolulu are built. The pier elevation for the new facility will be at nine feet, which should provide 0.34 feet of clearance at high tide at the time of the projected one-meter sea-level rise.