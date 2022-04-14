Hawaii Department of Public Health confirms XE variant detected in Hawaii By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Apr 14, 2022 Apr 14, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A healthcare worker places a test swab into a solution for a PCR Covid-19 test at a testing site in Hawthorne, California on January 18. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images The Hawaii Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday that the XE COVID-19 variant has been detected in Hawaii. The XE variant is a recombinant of the Omicron variant, that was recently identified in parts of the U.K in March. It contains genetic material derived from the BA.1 and BA.2 strains. The full report is here. COVID-19 COVID-19 cases trend up again in the US, driven by the growth of BA.2 By Brenda Goodman, CNN Recombinant lineages of Omicron that contain genetic material derived from two previously classified Omicron lineages have also recently emerged in various parts of Europe. 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,327 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Xe Variant Lineage Recombinant Genetics Omicron Hawaii Department Of Public Health Europe Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Tuesday Weather: Warning level surf, trade winds, few showers Updated Jan 11, 2022 Local Maui Police hopes their new PSAs help people slow down and respect life Updated Dec 21, 2021 Local 5th annual 'Keep It Kaimuki' event more important than ever, business owners say Updated Nov 28, 2021 Local Honolulu launches ‘Virtual Park Activities’ website compiling digital parks & rec activities Updated Apr 8, 2022 COVID-19 Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for Covid-19 Mar 15, 2022 News Public asked to start conserving water in a "proactive" measure Updated Dec 27, 2021 Recommended for you