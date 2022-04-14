 Skip to main content
Hawaii Department of Public Health confirms XE variant detected in Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
BA.2, the newly detected version of Omicron, is not a cause for alarm, scientists say

A healthcare worker places a test swab into a solution for a PCR Covid-19 test at a testing site in Hawthorne, California on January 18.

The Hawaii Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday that the XE COVID-19 variant has been detected in Hawaii. 

The XE variant is a recombinant of the Omicron variant, that was recently identified in parts of the U.K in March. It contains genetic material derived from the BA.1 and BA.2 strains. 

The full report is here

XE covid19 variant

Recombinant lineages of Omicron that contain genetic material derived from two previously classified Omicron lineages have also recently emerged in various parts of Europe.

8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,327 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

