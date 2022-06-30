Hawaii Department of Health releases Navy's reports on Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility defueling plan and investigation

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots. Seas up to 10 feet in the
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The two documents, 20 pages each, show in detail the defueling plan and the investigation into the Red Hill water contamination crisis.
You can read the defueling plan here, and the contamination investigation here.
Navy responds to #RedHill investigation findings: Fuel spills were preventable and result of "human error" and inadequate response with "poor system knowledge and maintenance practices" @KITV4pic.twitter.com/XoPzK2BKs2
“We are releasing these documents in the interest of transparency,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “Red Hill needs to be shut down as quickly as possible and we fully expect that the Navy will marshal all possible available resources to defuel and decommission the facility. However, with the extensive repairs needed and the Navy’s history of spills from unsafe pipelines, our first priority continues to be ensuring that all defueling activities are performed safely for the sake of the people and environment of Hawai‘i.”
"Back in May of 2021, they should have realized that they weren't missing just 38 gallons of fuel, that was their assessment," says David Henkin, or Earthjustice. "If they had actually looked at what was in that tank, and what went missing in a brief period of time, it was over 19,000 gallons of fuel."
The Navy released their defueling plan for the Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility on June 30, 2022.
By the Navy's own admission missing fuel was never accounted for and the response was "Inadequate. Human error during operations, combined with poor system knowledge and maintenance practices, resulted in both spills."
And when all is said and done, "4,772 gallons remain unaccounted for."
The Hawaii DOH stated they will provide public comment after reviewing the documents.
The defueling is scheduled to be completed by December 2024.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.