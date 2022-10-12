 Skip to main content
Hawaii Department of Health cites, fines developers $14,000 for several violations at Kailua construction site

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Arizona-based Arcus Secured Loan Fund III LLC received a Notice of Violation Order (NOVO), including a $14,000 penalty, from the Hawaii Department of Health, for failing to obtain a water pollution control permit and discharging storm water runoff from an unpermitted construction site.

The site, located at 42-100 Old Kalanianaole Road, is in Kailua and contains 2 lots. Sediment from the construction lots ran into Kaelepulu Stream and neighboring properties.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

