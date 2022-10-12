Hawaii Department of Health cites, fines developers $14,000 for several violations at Kailua construction site

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Arizona-based Arcus Secured Loan Fund III LLC received a Notice of Violation Order (NOVO), including a $14,000 penalty, from the Hawaii Department of Health, for failing to obtain a water pollution control permit and discharging storm water runoff from an unpermitted construction site.
The site, located at 42-100 Old Kalanianaole Road, is in Kailua and contains 2 lots. Sediment from the construction lots ran into Kaelepulu Stream and neighboring properties.
“This construction project threatens neighbors in Kailua and our environment,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “It’s critical that its owner obtain and comply with permits that prevent polluted runoff and protect state waters when doing business in Hawaii.”
A $14,000 penalty was issued by the DOH based on seven counts of discharging pollutants to state waters without a National Pollutants Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, between May 3-August 23, 2022, and one count of initiating construction activity without a NPDES permit on August 29, 2022.
This is the second DOH enforcement order associated with this construction project. The first, against the previous owner, Sound Investments, LLC, remains open and unresolved.
DOH ordered Arcus Secured Loan Fund III, LLC, to take corrective actions, including:
Immediately ceasing all construction activity subject to NPDES permit requirements;
Implementing erosion and sediment control best management practices;
Submitting a complete application for an NPDES permit;
Providing additional information to DOH on construction activities.
DOH is continuing enforcement against the previous owner to resolve the open enforcement action against Sound Investments, LLC.
