Hawai'i Dental Service starts 'Dentist by One' program

  • Updated
"It’s the case that the oral health of the child, becomes the oral health of the adult."

 Courtesy - Hawai'i Dental Service

HONOLULU - In an effort to encourage children's dental health all year round, Hawaii Dental Service .started it's 'Dentist by One' program

According to HDS, the program is an easy way for parents to remember to take their keiki to see a dentist before their first birthday.

Both the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommend that children see a dentist within six months of getting their first tooth – and no later than their first birthday.

Studies show oral health is linked to our overall health, and this is especially important for children who are still developing.

"We would like families to see early dental visits be as important as well baby visits," said Dr. Gavin Uchida, pediatric dentist and HDS Foundation program administrator.

In an effort to help parents find a doctor for their child, HDS has created a referral sheet that lists dentists on each island who see children. It also indicates which dentists take Quest/Medicaid insurance. CLICK HERE, for that list.

For those with an HDS plan, you can also go to the HDS website and click on “Find a Dentist” at the top of the web page. You can search by geography or type of specialty or other criteria.

If you have Quest or Medicaid, an easy way to find a Quest dentist is to call the HDS Medicaid/CCMC number at 808-792-1070. They can link you to a Quest dentist near you.

