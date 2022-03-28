Hawaii deaf, blind community rejoice in the film CODA's big win at the Oscars

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On the heels of CODA winning the Oscar for Best Picture, the deaf community in Hawaii especially at the Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind in Honolulu are celebrating.
Through an American sign language interpreter students and staff at the Hawaii School for the Deaf and the blind were all so proud of the Best Picture Win by CODA a film featuring Ruby the only hearing member of a deaf family. CODA means Child of Deaf Adults.
Student Sharon Gaison-Preslar connects deeply with that family in the movie.
"I was so shocked they won. My dad he is hard of hearing, My mom is fully deaf. My older brother is hearing, older sister who is hearing my other brother is hearing, I’m hard of hearing. And my other little sister is hard of hearing. So I want to be like that family," Gaison-Peslar said.
The Oscar win is a victory for these students and teachers.
"This is our second win in the Oscars and to recognize deaf people all the hearing community can recognize that they have skills, and that is inspiring to me as a deaf person. Deaf people and deaf children can be inspired by this win,” said ASL specialist Olivia Malcolm.
“I haven’t watched the whole movie wow, I want to be the same as those guys," student Khyore Sale said.
Dewayne Berg is a math teacher at the school and is a CODA himself. Both of his parents are deaf and he can hear.
"I saw many similar experiences that I saw growing up. And I felt touched by that. To see all that onscreen, I think it’s important now that we recognize deaf actors. And teachers who are teaching those kids, you can do these things. You can be successful,” Berg said.
And the victory at the Academy Awards for these teachers and students is a symbolic win for all in the deaf community.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.