Hawaii dancers land dream job performing in 'Michael Jackson ONE' in Las Vegas

  Updated
Kent Shinomae and Christianne Moss

Two Honolulu dancers landed their dream job performing in Cirque Du Soleil's "Michael Jackson ONE" show in Las Vegas.

In July, Cirque held a mass audition for all of its shows. Kent Shinomae, 31, and Christianne Moss, 23, of Honolulu were two of four people to get the job for "MJ ONE," out dancing about 800 people. They were also the only two dancers to land full-year contracts.

