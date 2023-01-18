Hawaii dancers land dream job performing in 'Michael Jackson ONE' in Las Vegas

Kent Shinomae, 31, and Christianne Moss, 23, of Honolulu were two of four people to get the job for "MJ ONE," out dancing about 800 people. They were also the only two dancers to land full-year contracts.
Two Honolulu dancers landed their dream job performing in Cirque Du Soleil's "Michael Jackson ONE" show in Las Vegas.
In July, Cirque held a mass audition for all of its shows. Kent Shinomae, 31, and Christianne Moss, 23, of Honolulu were two of four people to get the job for "MJ ONE," out dancing about 800 people. They were also the only two dancers to land full-year contracts.
KITV4 caught up with them about the intense audition process, what it's like to perform, and the transition to living in the "ninth island.”
Moss and Shinomae are proof that hard work and passion pay off.
"In July, there was an audition process where they were actually hiring for all their Cirque shows -- for Vegas as well as their touring shows for dancers. They were looking for dancers," Shinomae said.
Shinomae and Moss made it through the first round of online auditions.
"Initially, they said it was roughly 7 to 800 applicants online and then in person it was around 150 to 200 people that were invited to come," Shinomae said.
Three weeks later, they both got hired for Cirque's "Michael Jackson ONE…in Las Vegas. They now perform two shows a night, five times a week, at Mandalay Bay.
"We perform a lot of Michael Jackson’s traditional choreography. A lot of the choreography was done by Michael Jackson’s original choreographers and the people he worked with," Moss said.
"You know driving to work every day and seeing all those hotels with the flashing lights and everything, it’s a crazy feeling. But honestly, I don't feel like I really get that homesick because the culture and just the community in Vegas still feels like Hawaii," Shinomae said.
The duo doesn't just share a passion for dance. They're also good friends.
"She was my student originally and I was her teacher at Honolulu Dance Studio," Shinomae said.
"She's been almost like a sister. I felt like I've known her all my life and especially in this dance journey, we've always been so supportive of each other and it's crazy that we both have this job," he added.
"This transition in the beginning was really difficult for me. I'm really close with my family here. And so moving away was something that was really hard. And having Kent there and having him be kind of a part of my family made the transition a lot more comfortable than it would've been had I just been alone," Moss said.
For Shinomae, the experience has been full circle. He auditioned for the same show 10 years ago.
"At the time I went through the audition process and made it all the way through to the end, and then I got cut," Shinomae recalled. "It's something I've always wanted to be a part of. Then 10 years later on this journey that I've done, performing, teaching, and all that stuff, and to come back and finally be in this show is just an amazing feeling. I feel like this is my time now and I'm really grateful for that."