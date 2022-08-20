Hawaii County police recruiting entry-level officers By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Aug 20, 2022 Aug 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawaii Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Hawaii Police Department is looking for entry-level police officers to join its team.A recruitment portal opens Sunday, August 21, and will close on Tuesday, August 30.Starting salary for Police Officer 1 positions is $65,652 with benefits including paid holidays, uniform and equipment stipend, vehicle subsidy, and retirement.For more information, visit the Hawaii Police Department's Police Officer Recruitment page. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hawaii Police Department Officer Recruitment Police Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Tuesday Weather: Breezy trades today, fading late Wednesday, bringing humid conditions Updated Jul 26, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect caught on camera intentionally setting grass fire on Kauai Updated May 9, 2022 Local Closing arguments for Red Hill fuel tanks emergency order Updated Dec 21, 2021 Local Children's Miracle Network Champion Xander Cabales overcomes 1-in-a-million skin disease Updated Apr 5, 2022 Local Parts of the world are heading toward an insect apocalypse, study suggests Updated Apr 20, 2022 Business New study suggests climate change may affect humpback whale migration to Hawaii Updated Jul 4, 2022 Recommended for you