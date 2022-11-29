Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth gives update on Mauna Loa eruption

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth appeared for a live interview on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the Mauna Loa eruption.
KITV4: What's the latest on Mauna Loa?
Mayor Roth: "It's still erupting and coming down the Northeast rift zone. So it's still several miles away from Saddle Road, which is a good thing for several reasons. One, it is not impacting any communities, any population. And so that's, that's a real good thing. We're not worrying about people losing their homes, or their livelihoods or anything like that. From you know, a visitor standpoint, it's a beautiful thing to see. And you don't have to go up to Saddle Road to see it. You can see it from Hilo. I saw it last night as I left. You can see from Kau, from Kona, from Waikoloa, from just about anyplace you are on the island, you get a spectacular view of the eruption."
KITV4: What's the county's contingency plan in the event that the lava crosses over and blocks the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which is the main road that connects Hilo to the Kona side?
Mayor Roth: "If it crosses over in the Daniel K. Inouye Highway then we go back to people just using the routes along Hamakua or Kau. There's routes that people have been using for years and years and years to go other than going over the Daniel K Inouye Highway. People will have to do that. It would cause a little bit of problems for the county, for example, we bring our rubbish over that mountain. We have buses that go over that mountain. And a lot of people move back and forth to and from work over the Daniel K. Inouye road. So we're working together with the State Department of Transportation, but if the lava goes over the road, then it goes over the road."
KITV4: What's the plan should this eruption of Mauna Loa go on for months, and should the lava start heading towards Hilo?
Mayor Roth: "You know, hopefully it does not go towards Hilo or to the other side of the island, Waikoloa or anyplace else. But we've been working on plans with our partners, the county, the state, as well as private partners, like the HELCO gas company. So we've been working on different plans depending on where things go. The problem with this eruption is it's very fluid, things change. On Sunday night we were looking at Kau and worrying about Kau, South Kona. Now we're looking at a whole different picture. So we're just taking things as they come."
KITV4: The DOT says don't park along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, so where's the best place to go to view the lava?
Mayor Roth: "The great thing about this eruption is you can see it from just about any place on the island. As I left the Civil Defense and drove by the Hilo airport and you can see really well from the Hilo airport. We are looking at some contingency plans for the Daniel K. Inouye Highway but you know, the recommendation is not for people to go up there and block the roads to highway, cars are going 60 miles an hour, and it's dangerous to park on the side of the road."
