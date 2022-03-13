Hawai'i County launches Fentanyl Task Force

HAWAI'I ISLAND -- Fentanyl kills. In 2021, Hawai'i County saw an increase of 200% in overdose deaths. Majority associated to fentanyl.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Because of its powerful opioid properties, fentanyl is being diverted for abuse. It is mixed into other drugs, like street Xanax and party drugs without users’ knowledge.
A lethal dose of fentanyl is very small, sometimes only the size of a few grains of sand.
While the fentanyl crisis has been going on for years in the continental U.S., the crisis is just reaching the shores of Hawai'i Island. Now the West Hawaii Community Health Center and the County of Hawaii are looking to educate the community in hope of slowing the deadly rise of fentanyl related overdoses.
"I think there is definitely an information gap. Fentanyl is killing people but we are really only seeing it boots on the ground," said Alysa Lavoie.
Lavoie is the Behavioral Health Programs Manager at West Hawai'i Community Health Center. She says they started to notice an uptick in cases in fentanyl use in their patients in Oct./Nov. of last year.
"Concurrently, first responders began reporting an increased use in Narcan, a medication that is used to reverse an overdose and saves lives," said Lavoie. "When we asked other people from other community sectors, we confirmed fentanyl use and overdose were trending upward; and we moved forward with establishing a taskforce and hosting the summit."
In February 2022, the county's first Fentanyl Awareness Summit was held and in March the Fentanyl Task Force met for the first time.
"The objective of the summit was to sound the alarm. Not many people in our community are aware of this drug so there is a feeling of detachment, like “that will never affect me.” It was the same for me, I first heard about it when my young teen daughter received a text warning her that there were gummy bears laced with fentanyl at her school and to be careful," said Lavoie.
Lavoie says the case with her daughter was likely a rumor, but on Hawai'i island, two teenagers have died from fentanyl already.
"Our summit was our method of bringing attention to this important and deadly issue before more families are left reeling from the sudden loss of loved ones," said Lavoie. "The summit was our attempt to carry this message to the community. Educate yourself, educate others and if you are using drugs, don’t use them alone, and do take steps to protect yourself."
Steps are already being taken in the community to try and lower statistics.
Hawaii County Police have nearly doubled the number of officers in their narcotics and vice unit in Kona recently, and they’re reporting recovering fentanyl almost on a daily basis.
The Taskforce has met just once so far and is mainly made up of service providers right now, but Lavoie says all are welcome.
The main objective of the Taskforce is to strategize and organize actionable short- and long-term fentanyl projects in the County of Hawai`i.
"We have grouped these projects into three categories, prevention, treatment and recovery," said Lavoie. "Our projects range from boots on the ground, in outreaching and educating the public to advocacy, on the policy-level, for increased treatment services and systems-level change."
Part of educating the community on what fentanyl is and its deadly consequences, is also teaching about Narcan. Narcan is the only thing that can revive a person who has overdosed on fentanyl and Lavoie asks that people start to carry it with them.
You can go to Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center’s website at www.hhhrc.org. They have posted a 20-minute opioid overdose recognition and response video that teaches people how to administer Narcan.
HHHRC will send you a Narcan Kit after you have completed the training. You can also ask your doctor or pharmacy for this medication.
"It is literally a matter of life and death," said Lavoie. "If you don’t carry this medication and someone overdoses, you will see them die right before your eyes."
To learn more visit, www.westhawaiichc.org