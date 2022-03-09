Hawaii County hosting virtual meeting, Wednesday night, on Waipio Valley Road closure

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 530 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 354 PM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain has become
focused over the Koolau Range and diminished over central
Oahu, while some showers have developed over the Waianae
Range. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Expect showers to diminish late afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waikane, Pearl City,
Waiahole, Wheeler Field, Waikele, Aiea, Kahaluu, Halawa,
Schofield Barracks, Punaluu, Kunia, Waipahu, Kaaawa,
Ahuimanu, Hauula and Salt Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
The emergency rule states that the decision was made based on scientific information and as a precautionary measure "...due to the hazardous conditions of Waipio Valley Road, which are a threat to public health and safety."
Tourism activities, voluntary stewardship programs, Transient Vacation Rentals, and camping are also prohibited in Waipio Valley under the emergency rule.
Waipio Valley is located on the Hamakua Coast. It's a fertile valley surrounded by towering cliffs, and it's popular for sightseeing and hiking.
Wednesday night's meeting will be held via Zoom from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Representatives from the Department of Public Works, Corporation Counsel, the Office of the Mayor, and the Office of Councilmember Heather Kimball are expected to attend.
To join the meeting from smartphone, tablet or computer, tap this link.
For those planning to call in, dial 1-669-254-5252 and enter meeting ID 1608522761#. The passcode is 146034.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.