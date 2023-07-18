Hawaii County announces service and facility closures for July 19, in response to Calvin

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY (KITV4) -- Hawaiʻi County has announced the following facility and service closures for Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in response to Tropical Storm Calvin.
The following County offices and facilities will be closed tomorrow:
Liquor Control
Department of Liquor Control Offices in Hilo and Kona.
No Liquor Card Manager Training Classes in Hilo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
The previously scheduled classes for this day at 9:00 AM and 11:30 AM in Hilo have been RESCHEDULED to Friday, July 21, 2023, at the same times. The Department has been contacting those signed up for the classes to notify them of this change.
Public Works
Department of Public Works Offices in Hilo and Kona.
Permit and project inspections will not be conducted.
Housing and Community Development
Office of Housing and Community Development’s Hilo and Kona offices will be closed.
The closures will impact all five divisions, including Administration, Existing Housing (Section 8), Community Development, Community Engagement, and Grants Management.
Normal operations will resume on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Planning
East Hawaiʻi and West Hawaiʻi Planning Departments will be closed.
Parks and Recreation
County of Hawaiʻi Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed islandwide, and all programs will be suspended.
Research and Development
Immigration services will not be available.
The American Job Center Hawaiʻi at Waiākea Plaza will be closed.
The Hawaiʻi Film Office will not conduct film permits.
Finance
Vehicle Registration and Licensing offices islandwide.
Real Property Tax offices will also be closed.
Appointments for VRL offices on Wednesday will be rescheduled.