Hawaii Convention Center to host 2022 Mrs. Philippines World Pageant

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SUNDAY FOR LEEWARD SIDES
OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades up to 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Mrs. Philippines World Pageant takes place this Saturday, July 30, right here on Oahu.
Before the competition, the contestants stopped by the State Capitol on Friday.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green and House Vice Speaker John Mizuno honored the 16 women. They come from a number of different countries including the Philippines, Greece, and Australia.
KITV4 spoke to a former pageant queen about why it's important to hold the pageant here in the islands.
"It's great because there's a lot of Filipinos here in Hawaii and would like to promote the beauty, the culture, and especially the tourist spots here in Hawaii," said ’19-’20 Mrs. Philippines World Pageant Queen, Meraine Rahman.
"These girls are very vibrant, they're very beautiful, and they're just like having fun and also we are here to empower women and inspire especially the young ladies to go for their dreams," she added.
This year’s pageant takes place at 6 p.m. on July 30, at the Hawaii Convention Center located at 1801 Kalakaua Avenue.
The pageant was previously held in Hawaii in 1986, 1988, and 2000.