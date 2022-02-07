Hawaii congressional leaders push for millions of dollars to defuel Red Hill

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's congressional leaders are fighting for millions of dollars in federal funds to defuel the Navy's Red Hill underground fuel storage facility as the Navy pushes back on the state's order to do just that.
They're pushing for $400 million -- including $100 million to remove all the fuel from Red Hill before any more can leak into Oahu's drinking water systems.
"This doesn't solve the whole problem, but it's a very important first step. Because you can have the requirement for defueling, but without the money it won't get done," said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz. "This is the first time the Congress has weighed in and we've weighed in very, very clearly -- defuel Red Hill."
Sen. Schatz along with Congressman Ed Case said they've gained enough support in Congress to compel the Navy to move about 100-million gallons of fuel out of Red Hill.
The Navy so far hasn't responded to requests for comment.
"That is a start, but in actuality what we really want is decommissioning," said Melodie Aduja. "So $100 million is really just a tip, just touching the surface."
Meanwhile, local activists -- part of the Wai Ola Alliance -- said they plan to file a lawsuit to permanently shut down the Red Hill facility as the Navy further pollutes the environment while flushing out the contaminated water.
"I tell you money it's not important right now. It's the lives of many who got who had suffered from the poisonous water," added Max Kahaulelio, a Native Hawaiian activist. "This is nothing new. It happened 80-something years ago, it's been leaking and leaking. We have to save people's lives."
Ultimately, Schatz and Case said they want Red Hill shut down entirely and the tanks stored elsewhere -- a project estimated to cost billions of dollars.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.