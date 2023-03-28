 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Hawaii communities receive wildfire impact grants from USDA Forest Service

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii communities receive wildfire impact grants from USDA Forest Service

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Four Hawaii Island communities and Kauai County are receiving more than $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Forest Service, Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program.

The grant helps communities, tribes, nonprofit organizations, and state forestry agencies, and Alaska Native corporations plan for and mitigate wildfire risks as the country experiences an ongoing wildfire crisis.

Hawaii Wildfire

Hawaii Wildfire

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii's Big Island that …

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

