Hawaii college students react to President Biden’s plan to tackle student loan debt

By COLLIN BINKLEY, SEUNG MIN KIM and CHRIS MEGERIAN - Associated Press
She welcomed the news from President Biden that up to $10,000 in debt could be cancelled for students, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
"That would be a huge relief for me. I think I have a Pell Grant so that would be $20,000 out of $30,000. That would be significant relief for me," added Schelbis.
She is not alone. Nationally, the average student loan debt is $25,000 according to the Department of Education. Although, it is slightly lower at the University of Hawaii.
"At UH Manoa is it about $23,000. At Community Colleges it is lower, so it ranges from $10,000-23,000 depending on the campus," said University of Hawaii Vice President for Academic Strategy Deborah Halbert.
How many student end up with debt? In 2021, over 42% of graduates had debt -- primarily federal student loans.
In the past 5 years, that percentage has ranged from 41-47%.
While current college students are not required to immediately pay back their student loans, they tell KITV4 that debt adds to the pressures of college.
"It is very stressful. Every day I think, 'Should I drop out?' Because I am going to keep accumulating debt for something I may not be able to obtain - just because of how much it costs to go to college," said UH Junior Meygan Daugherty.
Meygan would like to become a nurse, and would have to pay back roughly $295 a month in student loan debt - once she started earning a nurse's salary.
But another part of the President's plan would drop the month re-payments down to 5% of discretionary funds. That could drop it all the way down to $61 a month for some nurses.
For borrowers with original loan balances of $12,000 or less, the debt would also be forgiven after 10 years of payments, instead of 20 years.
There are income limits on the loan relief. Those earning more than $125,000 would not be eligible for forgiveness, or $250,000 for a married couple. That also includes parents, if they pay tuition of their dependent child.
Meanwhile, federal student loan payments which have been paused during the pandemic will remain on hold through the end of the year as the federal government ramps up the loan relief program.
"They are working to put in an application process. Eight million students will be automatically qualified. As soon as they get the application process up and running, students will be able to go ahead and submit their applications so they can be awarded their relief," added Halbert.