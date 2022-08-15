Hawaii Coffee Association Hosts International Roaster and Brewer Competitions on Oahu.

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii is the most well-known coffee-growing region in the nation, with a 200-year history across the islands.
That's what makes it a perfect location for two of six U.S. Coffee Championships preliminary competitions: Roaster and Brewers Cup.
Competitors will be vying for top honors in each category for a chance to advance to the Qualifying Round at Tradition Coffee Roasters in Kailua, Aug. 19-21.
This is the first time the Hawai'i Coffee Association is hosting an event since the start of the pandemic.
WATCH: HCA joined GMH to talk about the competitions
This is the third time Hawai'i has been selected as a Preliminary Round Host. The first year, HCA hosted the Brewers Cup competition; the second year it hosted Brewers Cup again and added the Barista competition. This year, the Hawaii Coffee Association will host the Brewers Cup competition with the first-time addition of the Roasters competition.
"These exciting events are intended to provide a platform on which Hawaii can showcase our local talent on stage to a global audience. Hawaii is home to some of the most skilled coffee professionals anywhere," said HCA's Brittany Horn. "Their ability to roast and prepare Hawaii-grown coffee is unsurpassed."
Brewers Cup
Each Brewers Cup Prelim hosts 6-16 competitors. Each competitor will have the chance to taste three coffees, sourced by Hawai’i based roasters, and then will select one of the three options provided.HCA will be providing competitors with Hawai’i grown coffees from Paradise Coffee Roasters, Big Island Coffee Roasters, and Hala Tree Coffee.
Once competitors have selected the coffee that they wish to compete with, they will have 30-60 minutes of practice time to perfect a brew method and then 8-minutes to make a presentation about the coffee preparation while brewing that coffee to a panel of two sensory judges and one head judge.
Once the coffee has been served to the judges, judges will critique the coffee on cup characteristics of aroma, flavor, body and balance and the competitors customer service. The Top 4 scoring competitors from each Prelim receive a reserved spot at one of the CoffeeChamps Qualifying Competitions.
Roaster
The Roaster Competition consists of three components: Cup-To-Profile Presentations, Judges Cupping and Audience Service.
The U.S. Roaster Prelims competitors will pick up in person or be shipped 20 pounds of compulsory green coffee provided by Kona Hills two weeks prior to the competition, they will roast it, and bring 2-pounds to their Prelim.
In the Cup-To-Profile Presentations, competitors have five minutes to present, but not serve, their Hawaii-grown coffee to two judges. During the Judges Cupping segment, judges evaluate each competitor’s roasted coffee in a blind cupping. In the third segment, competitors have 20-30 minutes to serve their Hawaii-grown coffee to the audience. Competitors will be evaluated and scored by a head judge and two sensory judges. Competitor’s coffee will be brewed on batch brewers by volunteers before the start of the Audience Service.
The Top 3 scoring competitors from each Roaster Prelim receive a reserved spot at one of the CoffeeChamps Qualifying Competitions.
"The main goals for most competitors include professional development, industry exposure, and networking," said HCA's Madeleine Longoria Garcia. "In Hawaii, specifically, we see this as an excellent opportunity to bring several - if not all - sectors of our local coffee community together to engage on a more meaningful level; all competitors are using locally-grown coffee in their presentations."
Previously, interested local competitors had to take on the investment of traveling to the continental U.S. to participate or seek financial sponsorship from local companies. Hosting the competition here means a massive barrier is removed and local competitors have greater access to participate while showcasing the entirety of Hawai'i's local coffee supply chain.
This year, the event will be open to the public on August 20-21 Saturday and Sunday from 9 am - 5 pm at Tradition Coffee Roasters in Kailua, O’ahu. Those interested in expanding their coffee knowledge, learn more about the intricacies of Hawaii coffee and see how coffee is evaluated are strongly encouraged to attend. There will be various events throughout the day as well as food and entertainment.
Hawaii Coffee Association: Mission is to represent all sectors of the Hawaii coffee industry, including growers, millers, wholesalers, roasters and retailers. The HCA’s primary objective is to increase awareness and consumption of Hawaiian coffees. A major component of HCA’s work is the continuing education of members and consumers.