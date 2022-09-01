 Skip to main content
Hawaii closes last coal-fired power plant as ban begins

The AES Corporation's coal-fired power plan

The AES Corporation's coal-fired power plant is shown in Kapolei, Hawaii during a ceremony to mark the closure of the facility, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. As Hawaii transitions toward its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045, the state's last coal-fired power plant closed this week ahead of a state law that bans the use of coal as a source of electricity beginning in 2023. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU (AP) — The last bits of ash and greenhouse gases from Hawaii’s only remaining coal-fired power plant slipped into the environment this week when the state’s dirtiest source of electricity burned its final pieces of fuel.

The last coal shipment arrived in the islands at the end of July, and the AES Corporation coal plant closed Thursday after 30 years in operation. The facility produced up to one-fifth of the electricity on Oahu — the most populous island in a state of nearly 1.5 million people.

