Hawaii Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros resigns; issues personal statement

Nani Medeiros, chief housing officer for Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, poses for a photo at the state Capitol in Honolulu, on Feb. 24, 2023. Hawaii's housing shortage has set off a population decline and grown so acute it has sparked widespread concern many of Hawaii's children won't be able to afford living in their homeland as adults. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Medeiros was appointed by Gov. Josh Green in December 2022. Before that she led HomeAid Hawaii -- helping to build Hawaii's first tiny home kauhale to house homeless people in Kalaeloa.
Medeiros issued her own statement Thursday afternoon on her resignation:
I've never owned a home. I don't know what it's like to not have to worry about rent being raised. I don't know what it's like to get keys for the first time, to furnish a house exactly the way I'd want it to be because it's mine, to give my family some sense of permanence in the only community we've ever known.
I took this job because I know I'm not alone, and every year, there are so many more just like me -- locals who either can't afford to own a home or will be forced to leave the islands.
I understand the frustration many have with government, because most of my career has been focused on channeling my own frustration, doing the jobs to try to make government work better for all of us, or meet the needs that it just simply can't.
I've fought against the state's violations of the Felix Consent Decree, advocating for students with special needs and educational supports, fighting for equal funding of charter and immersion schools, fighting for health insurance for our poorest families and robust health care at community health centers.
Immediately prior to this job, I helped start two non-profit organizations focused on affordable housing; I fought for neighbors experiencing houselessness, raising millions of dollars in donations of food, clothes, shelter, and permanent homes, and helped build Hawaii’s first kauhale of tiny homes in Kalaeloa to provide permanent homes for our ohana experiencing houselessness.
I can't stand the housing crisis we're in and have been in for decades. Our regulatory processes are considered some of the worst in the nation. We do not have enough housing for all of our people, we have not been building enough for our population growth, and that is causing many of us to be priced out. I hate seeing our people leave and the face of Hawaii change. I am a native Hawaiian, kanaka maoli, single mother, born and raised in Hawaii, lived only here all my life, and have been committed to this cause.
But over the last several weeks many lies have been said about me and my family. Threats have been made against me, loved ones who don't even work for the government, and even children. I love my family, and for the sake of their health and safety, I've been left with no choice but to resign from my position.
With my resignation, the discussions about housing should no longer about me. We need to refocus on the crisis: how will we build more housing for our local people while preserving our environment and respecting our iwi kupuna. We're already too late for too many.
Green issued the following statement on Medeiros’ resignation:
“Nani Medeiros is a truly compassionate person who has worked tirelessly to help create novel solutions to house the homeless and to build affordable homes in Hawai‘i – only to face a barrage of personal attacks in person and on social media from those who would rather tear us all apart, rather than help Hawai‘i move forward,” said Governor Green.
“The bullying tactics, with obvious violent undertones employed by Mr. Penn and his followers, have no place in Hawai‘i and are absolutely contrary to our spirit of Aloha for others. I won’t tolerate anyone from my team, or anyone in our state, being treated this way. It is despicable."
Former Hawaii gubernatorial candidate and professional MMA fighter BJ Penn issued the following statement to Gov. Greenon his Instagram account:
When I spoke at Josh Greens meeting last week I said 'I apologize if I hurt anyone’s feelings or made them sad. It’s just that we (people of Hawaii) have been sad so many times with our governments decisions.' Josh Green is attacking freedom of speech and he is attacking all of us in Hawaii for standing up for our rights! Josh Green you work for BJ Penn and all of the people of Hawaii! Don’t ever forget it! We pay your bills! We tell you what we want and you must listen! The state will come after me Hawaii! I will fight for you till the end! Hawaii can not let these thieves win! ALOHA IS THE LAW!