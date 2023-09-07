 Skip to main content
Hawaii Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros resigns; issues personal statement

Nani Medeiros, chief housing officer for Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, poses for a photo at the state Capitol in Honolulu, on Feb. 24, 2023. Hawaii's housing shortage has set off a population decline and grown so acute it has sparked widespread concern many of Hawaii's children won't be able to afford living in their homeland as adults. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

 Audrey McAvoy

The state's Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros is resigning amid heavy criticism and personal attacks over a new housing group created to approve developments under a state emergency proclamation.

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- Hawaii Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros is resigning from her position after less than one year on the job.

Medeiros’ resignation was reportedly prompted by heavy criticism and personal attacks she’s received over a new housing group created to approve developments under a state emergency proclamation.

An error occurred