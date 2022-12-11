 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt except north winds 15 to 25
kt in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hawaii boy, 12, using own money to buy Christmas gifts for underprivileged kids

  • Updated
  • 0
Raiden's Christmas

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Christmas is two weeks away and one preteen tells KITV4 he has been saving all year for this. But not to get gifts for himself, instead, he's looking to make the holidays happy for those less fortunate.

Adopt-A-Family: The Deponte ohana

Raiden Barrientos, 12, has quite a full cart of toys and stuffed animals he's buying for Christmas. The money for the gifts come from his birthday, Christmas gift cards, and cash he's saved up all the year. It's something he's done every year since he was 4, when he had an unusual epiphany.

Adopt-A-Family: The Waiolama ohana
Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana
Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto ohana

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred