Hawaii Blood Bank recognizes 'World Blood Donor Day,' urges need for donations

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4
to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Hale will be lit up red beginning Tuesday, in recognition of World Blood Donor Day -- a day blood banks around the globe unite in the universal call for blood donations.
Especially exacerbated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole country has experienced critical blood shortages. But here in Hawaii, we face the unique challenge of depending almost solely on local donors.
Donations collected at the Blood bank of Hawaii's five Oahu locations, and remote sites around the islands, supply blood to patients in all of the state's all 18 of civilian hospitals.
Estimates reveal nearly 200 donations are needed per day to keep up with local hospital demand, when in reality only 3% of Hawaii's residents roll up their sleeve and answer that call.
This is especially important to note now, as historically the summer months see a 15-20% donation drop.
"About 13% of our blood supply comes from schools. When they're out, plus people are traveling, I think giving blood is the last thing on people's minds," explained BBH spokesman Justin Martin. "We do take a significant dip every summer. If you look at our appointment outlook, we're maybe sitting around 60% of where we really want to be."
All blood types are needed, but especially the universal type O.
Calls for blood platelet donations are also needed.