Hawaii bill to ban flavored tobacco products goes up in smoke

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A legislative fight against flavored tobacco products has likely gone up in smoke, as Hawaii lawmakers have not scheduled a hearing for a bill proposing to ban the devices ahead of Thursday's deadline. 

Disappointed advocates asserted there was an urgent need to advance the bill amid what they referred to as the "youth vaping crisis" in Hawaii.

An error occurred