Hawaii bill to ban flavored tobacco products goes up in smoke

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A legislative fight against flavored tobacco products has likely gone up in smoke, as Hawaii lawmakers have not scheduled a hearing for a bill proposing to ban the devices ahead of Thursday's deadline.
Disappointed advocates asserted there was an urgent need to advance the bill amid what they referred to as the "youth vaping crisis" in Hawaii.
The bill itself noted 81% of kids who have ever used a tobacco product reported the first one they ever tried was flavored. A survey done in 2019 showed 18% of middle school students and 31% of high school students in Hawaii vape.
"So it's clear that specifically these flavors that are within tobacco products are the things that are attracting youth to these things," Nikkya Taliaferro of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids insisted. "The tobacco industry knows that if they get youth attracted to these enticing flavors, that they'll have a new age of smokers to continue running their harmful business."
Vape shop owners have argued outlawing flavored tobacco devices would only heighten sales in the black market, where kids are already buying their vapes and e-cigarettes.
Industry members added some adult smokers rely on vapes to ween themselves off of conventional cigarettes. However, lawmakers reiterated the ban would have applied to flavored devices, and adults would have still been able to buy flavorless vapes and e-cigarettes.
Now that the bill aiming to ban flavored tobacco products has not secured a hearing, advocates are holding out hope for Senate Bill 1447, which proposes to re-allow each county to roll out its own tobacco regulations, reversing legislation from 2018.
"For the last five years, legislation specifically involving tobacco has been in the state's hands, and for five years they have passed no legislation helping to protect Hawai'i's youth," Taliaferro said.