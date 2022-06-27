Hawaii BBB warns against delivery scams, predicts uptick after Amazon Prime Day

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.The recent long period south swell is maintaining advisory level
surf along many southern coasts today. Although this swell is
falling today, another swell pulse from the south should keep
south shore surf elevated to near advisory heights into and
possibly through Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Kahoolawe, Oahu,
Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At first, Manuel Romero assumed the text message he received appearing to have come from the United States Postal Service (USPS) was real because he was actually expecting a package.
Romero said the message included a link to a website that seemed legitimate -- but he knew the message was fishy after he was directed to another page asking for his credit card information in order to pay to replace a damaged label on his package.
"It's just annoying the fact that these guys, they taking advantage of other folks. Especially if you no catch on right away and just, I no like that happen for other good people in Hawaii, you know what I mean? It's just so wrong," Romero added.
According to Roseann Freitas of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), scammers send out the messages broadly knowing the odds are that many people have placed an online order of some sort on any given day and try to catch customers off guard.
Freitas added scams like this happen more often soon after e-commerce discount days, so she's warning the public to remain vigilant ahead of Amazon Prime Day which is scheduled for next month, July 12 and 13.
To dodge these schemes, Freitas suggested to always check back with a vendor directly if you are unsure about a message you received, and to avoid clicking on links.
"What can happen is that they could download malware onto your system once you click on that link," Freitas said. "The reality is, it's a fake, but how do you know it's a fake? That's probably the hardest thing for most people."
US postal inspectors point out USPS won't send you messages unless you reach out, so steer clear of any messages that come out of the blue.
"Just be vigilant. If it looks too good to be true, it probably is," US postal inspector Jeff Fitch said.