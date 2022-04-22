Hawaii Baptist Academy to take over Cornerstone Early Education Center in Mililani

Some parents at a Mililani Pre-school are alarmed that the school will now be managed by Hawaii Baptist Academy. Parents were told of this change on Tuesday night that the school will officially close on July 1st for the transition. KITV-4 spoke with a parent whose daughter has been at the school for a year and says she was blindsided by change in ownership and management. GracePoint Church has been running Cornerstone Early Education Center since August 1999, And Mililani Mother, Rabeca Poentis says the news that Hawaii Baptist Academy will be taking over operations of the preschool at this same location on August 1st came as a shock to her and other parents. “ My Biggest concern, is they are not giving us enough time, to look for other options, we have a deadline, register by May 2 for the August 1st start date. They are getting rid of the quality teachers that have been here for so long. With their employment requirements, many teachers would not be eligible to return. And that’s what makes this school “ Pastor James Shiroma from GracePoint Church says, “We want to apologize to all the families we know this brings hardship, we are working to bring healing and to provide for all the families who want to be part of this Hawaii Baptist at GracePoint Ohana, and the staff we want to encourage them too. “ Hawaii Baptist Academy says all current students as well as students who have already been accepted in the 2022-23 school year will be admitted at the promised tuition rate and have tiered tuition in the following years. Plus, HBA says, they have met with the current preschool staff and encouraged all to apply with Hawaii Baptist Academy. HBA does not require teachers to be members of a Baptist church, however, the school does require teachers to be members of a Christian Bible Based church.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.