Hawaii at higher brush fire risk through the fall

Many areas had hot and dry summer-like weather for Labor Day, and that is expected to continue.
Unfortunately, the pleasant beach conditions have also raised Hawaii's fire danger for this fall.
Much of Kapolei has turned brown and there are many leeward areas around Hawaii just as dry.
"We are experiencing very dry conditions," said Hawaii State Climatologist Pao-Shin Chu.
So dry that leeward areas on three islands are under exceptional drought conditions.
And things are not expected to change anytime soon.
"The forecast calls for above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall for the next three months," said Chu.
The result of hotter than normal temps and lower rainfall levels is dried and brown vegetation, the perfect fuel for brush fires..
One of those brush fires flared up along a barren Kapolei field Monday.
Fire fighters quickly put that one out, but could be busy for months to come, as Hawaii's fire danger will remain up throughout the fall.
"It is potentially high for Hawaii for the next three months, from September through November," said Chu.
It doesn't mean it will be completely dry this fall.
There will be periodic showers that will come our way, but one or two days of rain won't be enough to reverse the drought conditions and could even make the fire hazard worse. Showers could spark new growth from grasses and brush which would then dry up when the showers do.
"This little rain will not help in terms of long term drought, and will provide additional fuel for fire - so I think it is worse," added Chu.
While temperatures have been above normal, they haven't been as hot as we saw during last year's record setting days.
We have also seen breezy trade winds, which can help cool us off during these scorching summer-like conditions.
But those winds can also fan the flames of a fire once it gets started, and there are more days of enhanced trade winds in the forecast for fall as well.