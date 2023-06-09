Hawaii animal control no longer managed by police

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii County Animal Control Services will no longer be managed by the Hawaii Police Department starting July 1 and will be changing it's name to the Animal Control and Protection Agency.
For the past two years, HPD has been responsible for Animal Control Services. Earlier this year, Hawaii County Council passed Bill 22 that creates a new Animal Control and Protection Agency managed by the mayor's office.
Police assures the public that "animal control services will continue in the same way while it transitions to a new agency."
The Hawaii County Animal Control and Protection Agency will continue managing shelters on east and west Hawaii by feeding the animals and staffing kennels. Service phone numbers will stay the same.
Residents can call 808-327-3558 for lost pets and non-emergencies. For calls regarding injured animals, situations where the owner has been arrested or died, animals that are risks for public safety and animal cruelty contact the Police Dispatch number at 808-935-3311. If you come across a deceased animal on a state road call 808-961-8349 and 808-933-8866 for animals found on a state highway or road.
HPD shared some tips if you find a stray animal or lose a pet.
People who find healthy stray animals are encouraged to be scanned for a microchip by a County of Hawaii Animal Control Officer, at a veterinarian’s office, or by a local rescue group. If the animal has a microchip, veterinarians can try to find it's owner on my24pet.com.
If you find or lose a pet post it as found/lost on lost.petcolove.org, a national database that uses facial recognition to make finding lost pets easier for owners. Local organizations like Hawaii County Animal Control and Protection Agency, Hawaii Animal Kuleana Alliance and Hawaii Island Humane Society use this technology.
Questions regarding lost or found pets can go to the Hawaii County Animal Control and Protection Agency at 808-327-3558.
For injured stray animals, people are encouraged to call the police's non-emergency line, 808-935-3311, as the Animal Control transitions into a new agency.