Hawaii animal control no longer managed by police

  • Updated
  • 0
Dog from Animal Control
Courtesy: Hawai‘i Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii County Animal Control Services will no longer be managed by the Hawaii Police Department starting July 1 and will be changing it's name to the Animal Control and Protection Agency. 

For the past two years, HPD has been responsible for Animal Control Services. Earlier this year, Hawaii County Council passed Bill 22 that creates a new Animal Control and Protection Agency managed by the mayor's office.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

