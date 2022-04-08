Hawaii Ag officials issued quarantine of hooved animals on Molokai to prevent bovine tuberculosis spread

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – A quarantine order has been issued on Molokai to restrict the movement of all ungulates – animals with hooves – except horses due to detection of bovine tuberculosis on Friday.
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) issued the quarantine orders after six infected herds prompted quarantines in the Central and West End of Molokai between June 2021 and March 2022. The orders are also necessary to stop the spread of the disease on the island and to control the rest of the state.
Friday’s orders expand the quarantine and requires approval and a permit from the State Veterinarian’s office before any movement of live ungulates, other than horses from premises on the entire island, HDOA said.
This includes cattle, sheep, goats, swine, deer and antelope. The approval and permit are also required for ungulates, other than horses, transported into Molokai.
“The department’s Animal Disease Control Branch has been working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to prevent the further spread of bovine tuberculosis on Molokai,” said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture. “However, with recent detections, this quarantine is necessary to help protect uninfected herds on Molokai and also livestock across the state.”
The quarantine order does not regulate the hunting of feral and wild deer, antelope, pigs, sheep and goats on Molokai. The order also does not prohibit the slaughter, harvest, sale or transportation of meat from livestock, feral or wild deer, antelope, pigs, sheep and goats from the Molokai, according to state agriculture officials.
HDOA will be holding a public informational meeting for livestock producers, hunters and other interested individuals on Monday, April 18, 2022, 6 p.m. at the Lanikeha Community Center, Hoolehua Molokai.