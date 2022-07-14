Hawaii adopts 988 dialing code for mental health, substance abuse crisis services

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Starting on July 15, Hawaii will adopt the national 988 dialing code, where callers can receive direct access to mental health and substance abuse crisis resources.
Callers who dial 988 from the 808 area code will be connected with Hawaii CARES crisis line, health officials said. People can still reach Hawaii CARES at 808-832-3100 or 1-800-753-6879; or using the online chat function.
“The 988 launch reflects a nationwide commitment to prioritizing mental health and increasing access to resources,” said Marian Tsuji, Deputy Director of Behavioral Health.
“In Hawaii, 988 adds to the ways that people can reach the CARES Crisis Line. Our staff will continue to connect people across Hawaii with mental health and substance use recovery resources,” Tsuji added.
Hawaii CARES received 101,151 calls in 2021 alone, officials said. Hawaii CARES is administered by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) with support from CARE Hawaii and Aloha United Way.