Hawaii activates National Guard as Mauna Loa's unpredictable lava flow creeps toward critical highway

The relentless eruption of the world's largest active volcano has prompted Hawaii's National Guard to step in as residents and tourists flock to see it.

For 10 days, Mauna Loa has been shooting jets of lava toward the sky and down the massive mountain. While officials say there's still no immediate risk to communities on Hawaii's Big Island, lava has now crept within 2 miles of the main highway connecting the eastern and western halves of the Big Island.

CNN's David Culver, Anna-Maja Rappard, Elizabeth Wolfe, Amy Simonson and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

