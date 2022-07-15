Hawaii a special location for RIMPAC Naval personnel

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Historic south swell will produce dangerous waves along south
facing shores this weekend. This swell will build all day Saturday
and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday
night then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.
The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190
degrees.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday
then rising to 12 to 16 feet with occasional sets to 20 feet
Saturday night through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt,
do not go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with stronger gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAWAII (KITV)- Naval personnel from 26 different countries are excited to be in Hawaii for RIMPAC's international military exercises. Last year, most countries participated online. For some of those who come from the Pacific, it's a homecoming.
“We have quite a few sailors on leave. Quite a few sailors visited other islands that were able to see family. It’s been quite a while since they’ve seen them, especially after coming off those 2 years when traveling was a lot more challenging with COVID. Especially for those soldiers, this is quite a special time,” said USS Abraham Lincoln Captain Amy Bauernschmidt.
For the higher ups in the military, Hawaii is a special place as well. Offering something other locations cannot. “If we are talking about working with the submarines and naval firing support there are quite a few ranges in the Hawaii. These operating areas allow us to get very good feedback on how effective we are being when conducting operations,” said Captain Bauernschmidt.
The Captain of the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln says the broad open spaces around Hawaii offer maneuverability to try different strategies. They can then pass on those techniques to other vessels, and not just those from other countries.
“It’s beneficial being able to talk amongst the east coast and west coast carriers. We will share lessons about my operations with other partners and allies,” said Captain Amy Bauernschmidt.
As jets land and take off, and combat training taking place, the beauty of the environment is not lost on the naval crew. “From the beginning of RIMPAC training we've been concentrating on environmental impact. I think you're going to find out the military is one of the most environmentally friendly. I have visited the parks in the area. I love the area. Definitely want to be good stewards of it,” said Navy Lt. Colonel Brendan Walsh.
