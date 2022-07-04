...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hawaii 50th State Fair reopens after pandemic shut-down with great turnout
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 50th State Fair returns for the first time since 2019 and in 2022 it was bigger than before.
Because of the pandemic, for the first time in the E. K. Fernandez Shows history, the 50th State Fair was shut down in 2019 and was only able to reopen on May, 27 2022.
E. K. Fernandez Shows puts on the State Fair and has been entertaining and creating cherished memories for Hawaii's families for over 100 years. From its founding in the Territory of Hawaii in 1903 through today, this third-generation, family-owned kama'aina business has devoted itself to bringing unique entertainment experiences to the people of the Islands.
The history of the company is deeply tied to the history, culture, and traditions of Hawaii. Hundreds of thousands of Island residents attend their events to experience the thrill and excitement found only on at E. K. Fernandez Shows midway.
KITV4's Cynthia Yip was live at the State Fair, 2022 with owner, Scott Fernandez who talked about their commitment to providing a safe, fun-filled experience where families can share good times together in the Islands.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.