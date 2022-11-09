 Skip to main content
Hawaii 2022 midterm election voter turnout lowest in past 5 cycles

Ballot Counting Center

Election night keeps staff, volunteers busy at the state's counting center.

While the General Election saw a slightly higher number of voters than in the earlier August primaries, incoming ballots still fell far short of expectations coming out of the state Office of Elections.

As of late Tuesday night, only 41% of registered voters had their ballots cast and counted.

KITV4's Tom George speaks to Hawaii Governor Elect Josh Green about his victory and discusses some plans with his upcoming term in office.

