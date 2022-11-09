Hawaii 2022 midterm election voter turnout lowest in past 5 cycles

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While the General Election saw a slightly higher number of voters than in the earlier August primaries, incoming ballots still fell far short of expectations coming out of the state Office of Elections.
As of late Tuesday night, only 41% of registered voters had their ballots cast and counted.
Election officials at the state Counting Center are still tallying up the votes, Wednesday. But it terms of voter turnout numbers, officials say they do not expect to see a dramatic increase in the overall percentage.
Statewide, the Office of Elections has processed just over 353,500 ballots. But that's compared to Hawaii's more than 861,000 registered voters.
Unsurprisingly, Oahu made up the majority of those votes – 68% of cast ballots coming from the City and County of Honolulu. Upwards of 43% of registered voters here got their ballots in.
But if we're looking at those numbers compared to years past, the spike in the 2020 general election saw 70% of Oahu's registered voters turning out.
Data showing the statewide voter turnout over the last five elections shows that the 41% participation in the 2022 midterm election was the largest turnout over the time period, with more than a 10% margin from the second lowest general election back in 2014.
The low turnout is even more surprising considering the state's switch to an all mail-in voting process and with how much was at stake this election season -- all 76 seats of the legislature, two county mayor spots, major Office of Hawaiian Affairs positions, and Congressional seats all up for grabs
The Office of Elections tells KITV4 they do not have a concrete reasoning for this dip.