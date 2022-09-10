 Skip to main content
Hawai‘i Wing Civil Air Patrol with Brigdier General Regena Aye & Colonel Chantal Lonergan on GMH

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Civil Air Patrol Brigdier General Regena Aye and Colonel Chantal Lonergan Civil Air Patrol Hawai‘i Wing Commander were on Good Morning Hawaii Weekends to talk about the Hawai‘i Wing Civil Air Patrol's annual Wing Conference, banquet, fundraiser and change of command, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Oahu.

The Civil Air Patrol is the civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force and also a non-profit organization with volunteer members serving in about 1400 locations across the US including here in Hawaii. We have around 600 members in The Islands.

