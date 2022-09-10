Hawai‘i Wing Civil Air Patrol with Brigdier General Regena Aye & Colonel Chantal Lonergan on GMH

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Civil Air Patrol Brigdier General Regena Aye and Colonel Chantal Lonergan Civil Air Patrol Hawai‘i Wing Commander were on Good Morning Hawaii Weekends to talk about the Hawai‘i Wing Civil Air Patrol's annual Wing Conference, banquet, fundraiser and change of command, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Oahu.
The Civil Air Patrol is the civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force and also a non-profit organization with volunteer members serving in about 1400 locations across the US including here in Hawaii. We have around 600 members in The Islands.
The Change of Command Ceremony will take place at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum on Ford Island on Saturday, September 10. Civil Air Patrol will celebrate Colonel Chantal Longeran’s distinguished four years of service as the outgoing Wing Commander and welcome Lieutenant Colonel Stacy Haruguchi as he assumes command as the Hawai‘i Wing Commander.
An auction is part of the evening and proceeds will support preparations and training of Civil Air Patrol's three primary missions: Cadet Programs, Emergency Services, and Aerospace Education.
Civil Air Patrol is the nationʻs premier volunteer-driven aviation-based nonprofit whose mission statement is: Volunteers serving America's communities, saving lives, and shaping futures. Volunteer members selflessly devote their time, energy, and expertise carrying out emergency services and disaster relief for the well-being of their communities while promoting aviation related fields through aerospace education and shaping leaders.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center
As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to 24,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
