Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative expands recipe-ready Hawai‘i-grown staples statewide

HONOLULU, Oahu (KITV4) — Furthering its mission to address Hawai‘i’s food security, Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative (HUC) is increasing access to recipe-ready Hawai‘i-grown staples at major retailers across the islands including Longs Drugs, Times and Safeway. This line of local pre-cooked, cut and frozen products includes ʻulu (breadfruit), kalo (taro), palaʻai (pumpkin) and ‘uala (sweet potato).

The expansion is preceded by the organization’s partnership with Hawai‘i Foodservice Alliance in January 2022, as the largest locally-owned supplier of perishable foods to grocers, retailers and club chains throughout the state. To further enhance accessibility and knowledge of canoe crops, HUC is also partnering with Chef Hui, Hawaiʻi Farm to School Hui (a program of Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute), the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa‘s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR) and Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation to launch the Ho‘opili ‘Ai Program, which provides free educational resources to teachers and students across the state on how to identify and eat locally-grown staples. Ho‘opili ‘Ai also aligns with this year’s harvest of the month program which features ‘ulu, kalo, pala‘ai and ‘uala as the first featured crops in the lineup from September to December.

