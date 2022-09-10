Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative expands recipe-ready Hawai‘i-grown staples statewide

HONOLULU, Oahu (KITV4) — Furthering its mission to address Hawai‘i’s food security, Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative (HUC) is increasing access to recipe-ready Hawai‘i-grown staples at major retailers across the islands including Longs Drugs, Times and Safeway. This line of local pre-cooked, cut and frozen products includes ʻulu (breadfruit), kalo (taro), palaʻai (pumpkin) and ‘uala (sweet potato).
The expansion is preceded by the organization’s partnership with Hawai‘i Foodservice Alliance in January 2022, as the largest locally-owned supplier of perishable foods to grocers, retailers and club chains throughout the state. To further enhance accessibility and knowledge of canoe crops, HUC is also partnering with Chef Hui, Hawaiʻi Farm to School Hui (a program of Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute), the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa‘s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR) and Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation to launch the Ho‘opili ‘Ai Program, which provides free educational resources to teachers and students across the state on how to identify and eat locally-grown staples. Ho‘opili ‘Ai also aligns with this year’s harvest of the month program which features ‘ulu, kalo, pala‘ai and ‘uala as the first featured crops in the lineup from September to December.
Hawaiʻi currently imports over 85 percent of its food and almost 100 percent of its staples, which are the starches and grains that provide the bulk of energy and nutritional needs. Yet an abundance of local options such as ‘ulu, kalo, pala‘ai and ‘uala offer a more sustainable alternative to imported staples. HUC’s convenient 12 oz. bags of cleaned, cut and pre-cooked local starches come ready to reheat and toss straight into salads, stir frys, soups and more. Each package also includes a chef-inspired recipe, while numerous easy-to-make recipes can also be found on the co-op’s website.
“It is an honor to partner with Hawai‘i Foodservice Alliance, Longs Drugs, CVS and other local Hawai‘i stores,” said Dana Shapiro, general manager of Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative. “By making our local crops more accessible and easy to prepare, we hope to educate the community about how fun and simple cooking local can be while decreasing our islands’ dependence on imports.”
Increased production of staple crops that are well-adapted to Hawai‘i's unique microclimates has enabled greater representation on restaurant menus, in home-cooked meals and at grocery stores across Hawaiʻi. HUC provides the infrastructure needed to support over 100 small-scale Hawaiʻi farmers with aggregation, processing, storage and distribution, creating a sustainable value chain that enables farmers to keep farming and consumers to conveniently enjoy local staples year-round.
In July 2022, the co-op reached a milestone of over one million pounds of locally grown staples aggregated since its inception six years ago in summer 2016. By 2030, HUC anticipates a total harvest of over one million pounds of ‘ulu alone per year as a result of trees planted by its farmer-members.
HUC’s staple packs are available year round at select Tamura’s Enterprises, Tamura’s Super Waianae, Down to Earth Kapolei and Pearl Ridge, Kōkua Market, military commissaries, select Times and Safeway stores, Island Naturals and online via Farm Link Hawai‘i and the HUC website. SNAP/EBT cardholders qualify for a 50 percent DA BUX discount at all Times, KTA locations, the Waianae Store, Farm Link and HUC’s Alae facility in Hilo, making culturally important local crops affordable. To find a full store listing, new and exciting recipes and resources about ‘ulu and other local crops, visit eatbreadfruit.com.
###
About Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative
Hawaiʻi Ulu Co-op (HUC) is a farmer-owned business working to revitalize ‘ulu (breadfruit), kalo (taro), ‘uala (sweet potato) and other local, indigenous crops as dietary staples by empowering farmers as change-makers in Hawaiʻi’s food system. The co-op is committed to the revival of ‘ulu to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s food security and to the value of mālama ‘āina – care or protection of the earth – by using environmentally responsible production methods.
