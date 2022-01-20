Hawaiʻi state legislature forms LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Members of the Hawai’i State Senate and House of Representatives announced on Thursday the formation of a joint Equality Caucus aiming to identify and address key issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.
The Equality Caucus was established by Senator Chris Lee and Representative Adrian Tam.
"Legislators have been fighting for decades to ensure LGBTQ+ citizens have the same rights as everyone else, ensuring they can marry, raise children, access healthcare, and be treated the same as everyone else. Establishing this Caucus formalizes and reaffirms the state's commitment to addressing ongoing issues of inequality and discrimination against LGBTQ+ citizens, taking the next step in Hawaii's long tradition of recognizing prejudice and discrimination where it still exists, and taking action to end it," said Senator Lee in a press release.
According to a state legislature press release, the caucus will focus on increasing access to health care, representation, and equal employment opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community through legislation.
Government works best when all marginalized groups are represented, with the Equality Caucus, we have filled a void that has been missing for several years,” explained Representative Tam in a press release.