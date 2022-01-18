Hawai’i researchers highlight the troubled relationship between conservation biology and Indigenous communities.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Researchers with the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa (UHM) and Aoteroa’s University of Otago compiled a special issue for the peer-reviewed Pacific Conservation Biology journal highlighting the often troubled relationship between conservation biology and Indigenous communities.
The special issue, published December 8, 2021, features a collection of 17 papers by Indigenous authors from UHM and across the Pacific.
University of Hawai’i wildlife ecologist Melissa Price co-edited the collection with Kawika Winter, a biocultural ecologist at UHM, and Anne-Marie Jackson of the University of Otago.
A UHM press release on the special issue describes conservation biology as “a field of scientific study aimed at saving endangered species and their habitat,” also noting that the field “has been publicly criticized as racist, due to the exclusion of Indigenous people from their lands and waters during the establishment of protected areas such as national parks and marine protected areas, and to the racist views of some of the founding fathers of the field, such as John Muir, the founder of the Sierra Club, and John James Audubon, the namesake of the Audubon Society.”
“Indigenous science is treated as less than Western science,” said Price, explaining that Indigenous communities are often both the most excluded from and impacted by conservation decisions.
The special issue explores this in several of its papers, including the examination of the pua‘a (Polynesian pig, Sus scrofa), which “was brought to the Hawaiian Islands by Polynesian voyagers, and relationships between Indigenous people and this animal reach back millennia.”
However, some conservation efforts in the state of Hawai’i largely consider the pua’a an invasive species, slating it for elimination.
According to the special issue, the relationship between the pua’a and the Kanaka 'Ōiwi community evolved from controlled husbandry to a predator and prey dynamic due to colonialism and the introduction of non-native species. The special issue suggests that modern conservation efforts need to recognize present practices around the pua’a as legitimate parts of an Indigenous culture impacted by colonialism. The collection also suggests that this will provide valuable historical and cultural context for policy decisions, helping conservationists and Indigenous communities reach collaborative ecological goals.
Price emphasized the need for the inclusion of Indigenous voices, science, cultural practices, and methods in the conservation field, saying in a press release that the special issue “aims to improve conservation through integrating Indigenous approaches.”
Winters echoed the same sentiment, expressing that Indigenous approaches to the natural world have incredible value as ways to both include previously excluded communities and solve modern conservation challenges.
Winters explained in a press release, “After 50+ years, the conventional approach to conservation just hasn’t gotten us where we need to be. We can use science to translate ancestral wisdom into a modern context, and highlight another path forward––one that is not only more effective but also addresses environmental justice issues for Indigenous peoples.”
The special issue also tied conservation decisions to Indigenous sovereignty, saying that conflicts with policies can stem from challenges to the existence of Indigenous cultures. The special issue maintains that conservation efforts must be "attentive to the interdependence of all life in ways that uphold Indigenous Peoples’ rights of self-determination, cultural identity, and social relations with their ancestral lands."
According to UHM, the collection’s key themes include “Indigenous perspectives of nature, environmental justice; empowerment of Indigenous agency, Indigenous resource management in the context of conservation and non-native species, spirituality, Indigenous sovereignty, and building bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous conservationists towards more effective and just outcomes.”
Price also emphasized conservation’s historic “scarcity approach”, or the strict and hyper-focused use of limited resources in conservation efforts; a practice that tends to clash with the expansive, interconnected, and community-oriented views of nature found in some Indigenous cultures.
“Even though we have this value of Aloha ‘Aina, we dedicate it very little of our state budget,” said Price, explaining an element that fosters the scarcity approach.
Additionally, Price said that a significant portion of Hawai’i’s conservation scientists are trained on the continent, and therefore lack exposure to Kanaka 'Ōiwi perspectives of the natural world and how to care for it. “We’re all learners,” said Price.
Price emphasized that, amidst pressing issues such as the Red Hill water crisis and TMT construction attempts on Mauna Kea, it is time to turn to Kanaka 'Ōiwi and Indigenous perspectives for the answers; saying that these issues “Can’t be solved in a day, can’t be solved from one perspective.”