Hawaiʻi Police Department searching for missing “at-risk” man

  • Updated
Caleb Vogel
Courtesy Of Hawaiʻi Police Department

HILO, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen in Hilo on Feb. 17, 2022.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department press release describes 35-year-old Caleb Vogel as Caucasian, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and having hazel eyes and black hair.

Vogel is considered “at-risk”, meaning that anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact the police immediately.

Anyone with any pertinent information is being asked to call 911, or Hawaiʻi Police Department dispatch at 808-953-3311.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

