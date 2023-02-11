Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association seeks improved healthcare worker-to-patient ratio

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas 8 to 12 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Nurses' Association (HNA) hopes local lawmakers improve the worker-to-patient ratio to protect the health of workers and the lives of patients, alleviating the current worker shortage in healthcare.
According to insiders, nurses and other healthcare workers in Hawaii are routinely assigned to care for more patients than they say is safe. Many also claim they're forced to work overtime, and have no breaks.
The HNA says this causes many to report for duty fatigued and sleep-deprived.
"Even before the pandemic we were lucky if we even got a bathroom break and a coffee break and a twenty minute to half hour lunch, during and after the pandemic it got even worse - for a while we were barely drinking water," said Dee Tyau, a registered nurse on Oahu.
"We have employers that mandate up to twenty hour shifts, when the hospitals are overfull and the skilled nursing facilities, the nursing homes are not taking more patients, because they're full and they're not able to hire enough staff, that means that patients in the hospitals and nursing homes are not getting the care they should," said Daniel Ross, president of the HNA.
The need for nurses has rarely ever been as high as it is right now in the state of Hawaii.
"HPH, which operates Kapiolani, Straub, Wilcox and Queens -- which is the largest -- and Kaiser, they've all been trying to hire more nurses. We're telling them you need to incentivize it. You do that by creating better working conditions and better compensation," Ross added.
Union members plan to testify in force at an upcoming legislative committee hearing to demonstrate their strong support for a bill that would set new labor standards at healthcare facilities.
The Senate Committees on Labor and Technology and Health and Human Services scheduled a joint hearing of SB1580 Monday afternoon.
The bill will require minimum staff-to-patient ratios for hospitals, care homes, and dialysis facilities. The bill also seeks to make it a law for hospitals to give their nurses and other healthcare workers meal breaks and rest breaks and requires hospital staffing committees and staffing plans at hospitals.
The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations would implement and enforce these new laws.
