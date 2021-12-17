Hawaiʻi National Guard Joint Task Force to be reestablished as COVID-19 surges BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Dec 17, 2021 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email US National Guard Hawaii Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Maj. Kenneth Hara has announced that due to the current surge in COVID-19 the Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force (HING JTF) will be reestablished. “The HING must be responsive, and to do so we must anticipate needs,” said Maj. Gen. Hara. “We must organize again and resource ourselves to meet the needs of the counties and the state.” The Hawaii National Guard has also cancelled Friday's drawdown ceremony in anticipation of the support that will be needed for testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joint Task Force National Guard Kenneth Hara Hawaii National Guard Military Need Hing Maj. Gen. More From KITV Local Power restoration efforts are still in effect for areas on Maui Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Body of missing diver recovered near Kaupo Beach in Waimanalo Updated Nov 16, 2021 Local bell hooks, famed feminist writer, dies at age 69 Dec 15, 2021 Local Future USS Daniel Inouye arrives in Pearl Harbor following 'Honoring the Islands' tour Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local Justices signal they may toss Roe, allow new abortion limits Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local UH West Oahu holds first in-person commencement since 2019 Updated Dec 11, 2021 Recommended for you