Hawaiʻi National Guard Joint Task Force to be reestablished as COVID-19 surges

  • 0
National Guard Hawaii
US National Guard Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Maj. Kenneth Hara has announced that due to the current surge in COVID-19 the Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force (HING JTF) will be reestablished. 

“The HING must be responsive, and to do so we must anticipate needs,” said Maj. Gen. Hara. “We must organize again and resource ourselves to meet the needs of the counties and the state.” 

The Hawaii National Guard has also cancelled Friday's drawdown ceremony in anticipation of the support that will be needed for testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations.

