 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaiʻi Island police officer honored for saving elderly driver from overturned car

  • Updated
  • 0
Officer Laurence Davis and James Sanborn of Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i.

Officer Laurence Davis and James Sanborn of Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i.

 Courtesy of Hawai‘i Police Department

PUNA, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) -- Hawaiʻi Police Department Officer Laurence Davis was honored on Jan. 25, 2022, for heroically saving the elderly driver of an overturned car.

Davis, who has been with the department under two years, responded on Sept. 24, 2021, to a report of an overturned and on fire vehicle containing two elderly occupants near Mountain View.

Upon arriving on the scene, Davis found the fire had been extinguished and bystanders had removed the passenger from the car, which was resting on its side.

According to the Hawaiʻi Police Department press release, Davis noticed that the driver was still trapped in the car, not breathing, and beginning to turn grey.

Davis shattered the sunroof of the car with his police baton, squeezed his way inside the vehicle, and was assisted by bystanders in pulling the unconscious driver out through the front windshield.

Once free from the vehicle, Davis began performing CPR on the driver. After 8 minutes, the driver began breathing on his own and maintained a faint pulse. Davis then put the man into the recovery position to preserve his airway, monitoring his condition until Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel arrived.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department credited Davis’ swift actions and effective CPR with saving the driver’s life.

The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi honored Davis as the October 2021 Officer of the Month in the Jan. 25 ceremony at the Pāhoa Police Station.

According to the press release, Davis previously received the March 2021 Officer of the Month award for “repeatedly diffusing tense situations with his calm demeanor.”

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you