Hawaiʻi Island police officer honored for saving distressed swimmers

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Officer Reuben Pukahi of the Hawaiʻi Police Department received the Haweo award on Tuesday for saving two distressed swimmers in large surf off Honl’s Beach Park.
According to a Hawai’i Police Department press release, Pukahi was at Honl’s Beach Park addressing community complaints of unwanted activity on Aug. 10, 2022.
In the midst of addressing the complaints, they observed a boy, who appeared to be a tourist, trying to enter the water with a bodyboard. Due to high surf conditions and strong currents present that day, Pukahi and a Seargent Hardie went to caution the boy against entering the water.
While speaking to the boy, Pukahi observed two older women, who also appeared to be tourists, enter the water with masks snorkels at the far end of the beach.
According to the press release, the two women were quickly swept away from shore and into breaking surf by the current.
Seeing that the women were unable to return to shore, Pukahi “quickly changed out of his police uniform and into his traditional surf attire and commandeered a bystander's surfboard. Paddling through the surf to one of the women, Officer Pukahi pulled her onto his surfboard just as she was about to be swept onto the rocks and brought her back to shore safely,” the Hawai'i Police Department said in a press release.
Nearby surfers helped Pukahi bring the distressed swimmers back to the beach.
Seargent Hardie, who is Pukahi’s supervisor, praised the lifesaving actions, saying in a press release “Officer Pukahi is an avid, experienced waterman who was fully capable to assist in this situation and it was a blessing that he was present during this incident. If not for the assistance of Officer Pukahi and assisting surfers, this incident could have undoubtedly ended in tragedy.”