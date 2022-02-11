Hawaiʻi Congressmen introduce federal legislation to permanently shut down Red Hill

HONOLULU (KITV4) – U.S. Representatives Kaialiʻi Kahele (D-Hawaiʻi) and Ed Case (D-Hawaiʻi) announced on February 11, 2022, the introduction of federal legislation which would permanently shut down the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at the heart of Oʻahu’s drinking water contamination crisis.
The legislation, known as the Red Hill Watershed and Aquifer Initiative (WAI) Act, would require the Navy to discontinue all fuel operations at Red Hill, defuel the facility by the end of 2022, and permanently close the site in accordance with current practices recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency.
According to Representative Kahele, the Red Hill WAI Act was introduced at 6 a.m. in the United States House of Representatives.
Longstanding concerns about the threat of aquifer contamination from the Red Hill Fuel Facility became a horrifying reality when yet another spill in November 2021 led to the detection of petroleum in drinking water at numerous locations on Oʻahu. Despite the ongoing contamination crisis, massive public outcry, and numerous reports of mismanagement, the Navy has appealed an emergency order by the State of Hawaiʻi to drain the Red Hill Fuel tanks.
“Too many people have suffered and are still suffering as a direct result of the fuel leaks at Red Hill – this is unacceptable. I have spoken to many families who describe serious illnesses after cooking, bathing, or ingesting tainted water. And still, after several months, there are thousands of families that remain displaced – unable to return to their homes. I will continue to do everything I can to help protect the people and the island of Oʻahu and our most precious natural resource, our wai,” explained Congressman Kahele in a press release.
According to the press release, the bill also “authorizes funding to allow the Navy to address and perform environmental remediation for the November 2021 spill and any other spill that occurred during the operation of the facility” and funds additional research and monitoring into the contamination of Oʻahu’s aquifers.
The Navy would also have to pay back the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Department of Education, and the Honolulu Water Supply for costs associated with water contamination. Naval leaders would also be held accountable during monthly updates to Congress on the defueling process.
“I support our military, and understand fully our need to remain strong and prepared throughout the Indo-Pacific including a strategic fuel reserve capacity,” added Congressman Ed Case in a press release. “But that cannot excuse Red Hill’s harm to thousands of my constituents, nor justify the ongoing risk it poses to our drinking water under its current or any future configuration and operation as a bulk fuel storage facility. Rather than prolong the Department of Defense’s unfortunate legal action and analysis of Red Hill’s future, Congress and Hawaiʻi must step in now and mandate that Red Hill’s future does not include bulk fuel storage
According to the press release, Senator Brian Schatz (D- Hawaiʻi) introduced similar legislation in the U.S. Senate.