 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots, and/or seas up
to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hauula Post Office hosting its first-ever Presidents’ Day Passport Fair event.

  • 0
Expired passports

Photo Taken In United States, Dallas

 EyeEm/Getty Images

HAUULA (KITV4) -- The Hauula U.S. Post office is holding its first-ever Presidents’ Day Passport Fair event.

“The purpose of this event is to make the process of applying for new passports easy for Oahu residents,” said Hauula Postmaster Georeen Mano-Yamada. 

The President's Day Passport Fair will be held on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, from 9 AM to 3 PM (54-316 Kamehameha Hwy, 96717)

“My postal clerks and I are coming into the office on a holiday to help customers who want to kick start their summer travel plans. Now that COVID-19 concerns are declining somewhat, many folks are eager to get out and see the world. For anyone traveling internationally, the first step is to get a passport. We’ll be there on Presidents’ Day to help them with that," added Mano-Yamada.

Space is limited, currently, only 100 appointment slots are available.

Those interested in this event are encouraged to email HawaiiPassportFair@state.gov for advanced registration.

Walk-in customers with completed paperwork will be accommodated only if time permits.

Applicants are advised to complete their DS-11 application for a new passport in advance, print it, and bring it unsigned to the event with an acceptable passport photo, fees, and documents. Passport application fees can be paid with cash, debit card, and or personal check.

The DS-11 application form can be found at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply/forms.html

For further information on new passport application requirements, forms and fees, go to www.travel.state.gov  or call the toll-free National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK