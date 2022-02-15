Hauula Post Office hosting its first-ever Presidents’ Day Passport Fair event.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots, and/or seas up
to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAUULA (KITV4) -- The Hauula U.S. Post office is holding its first-ever Presidents’ Day Passport Fair event.
“The purpose of this event is to make the process of applying for new passports easy for Oahu residents,” said Hauula Postmaster Georeen Mano-Yamada.
The President's Day Passport Fair will be held on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, from 9 AM to 3 PM (54-316 Kamehameha Hwy, 96717)
“My postal clerks and I are coming into the office on a holiday to help customers who want to kick start their summer travel plans. Now that COVID-19 concerns are declining somewhat, many folks are eager to get out and see the world. For anyone traveling internationally, the first step is to get a passport. We’ll be there on Presidents’ Day to help them with that," added Mano-Yamada.
Space is limited, currently, only 100 appointment slots are available.
Walk-in customers with completed paperwork will be accommodated only if time permits.
Applicants are advised to complete their DS-11 application for a new passport in advance, print it, and bring it unsigned to the event with an acceptable passport photo, fees, and documents. Passport application fees can be paid with cash, debit card, and or personal check.