Hau'ula land owner fights foreclosure effort from city

HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The city takes steps to take away a Hau'ula property from its owner.
A Honolulu City Councilwoman claims this comes after years of agricultural land violations, but the owner says the city isn't giving him a chance to fix the problems.
Two and a half years ago, Hopate Tuafa bought 13 acres of agricultural land in Hauula.
"I knew this was agricultural land, but I have a trucking business, and there is no where to go.
So I assumed I could park my equipment here, because the land is big enough," said Tuafa.
Along with parking trucks on the property, he also graded and cleared part of the land without a permit as well as stored construction materials onsite. All of those actions raised concerns from the community and sparked action from the city.
"It is something myself and the Dept. of Planning and Permitting are taking very seriously, because agricultural lands are zoned to be able to do agricultural activity. It is important that property owners know the land is used for agricutlural activity," said Honolulu City Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi.
Taufa was cited for those violations, and according to Tsuneyoshi, did not resolve the issue for years.
Now the city is looking to take the property by judicial foreclosure.
"Construction activity that has been going on there is not allowed and has never been allowed. We took this step because of a lack of response form the property owner," stated Tsuneyoshi.
Taufa was also cited for not having permits for fencing, a structure, or containers on the property.
He says he has tried to get permits for some of those violations but has been stonewalled by the city.
"It was proposed by Tsuneyoshi that any permit I apply for, they don't give it to me. I feel like I am being targeted, because I am trying to comply by applying for a permit," added Taufa.
But the city councilwoman says container or fencing violations are minor issues. She wants the main issue of proper land use to be fixed FIRST.
"We cannot allow other things to happen on the land that he is trying to accomplish without first resolving the agricultural land use violation," said Tsuneyoshi.
Taufa worries there may not be time to resolve the violations, he feels the city is fast tracking his foreclosure.
"They only adopted an eminent domain resolution a month ago, and now they are trying to put in this Wednesday for a judicial foreclosure," stated the Hau'ula land owner.
Some also see the city's action concerning for other property owners.
"If the city is so anxious to take property, where does that leave other small property owners?" asked social activist Choon James.
But Tsuneyoshi countered the message for property owners is to simply follow the allowed zoning for each type of land.
"It should be seen as: everyone do the right thing on your land and do what is appropriate for zoning," added Tsuneyoshi.
The next step in this land battle will take place Wednesday -- as the Honolulu City Council will vote on a resolution which urges the city to proceed with the judicial foreclosure of the property.